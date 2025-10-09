Viral Video: Watch Raghav Juyal Wake Up Sleeping Fan With A Dialogue and Crowd Laughs

Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal, currently in the limelight for the web series The Bads of Bollywood, is known for his carefree and ‘no-filter’ personality that keeps fans entertained. During a recent public event, where he spoke about his career and the success of the series, an unexpected moment stole the show. Spotting a person dozing off in the front row, Raghav didn’t miss a beat. He immediately stepped down from the stage, approached the sleeping attendee, and recited a dialogue in front of him, jolting him awake.

The incident turned into a hilarious spectacle as the startled attendee burst out laughing, prompting Raghav to hand him water and share a friendly hug. The audience erupted in laughter at the spontaneous interaction. Defending his playful action, Raghav quipped, “As long as I have a story to tell, I’ll tell it, whether someone is asleep or not.” When asked further, he jokingly added, “Let him wake up, brush, go to the bathroom… give him some time. He’ll be lazy for a bit, that’s all.” Social media users have since praised Raghav for his fun-loving and candid personality, appreciating his ability to turn a simple moment into a memorable, laughter-filled experience.