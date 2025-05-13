Virat, Anushka back in Mumbai, paps tell star batter 'ab cricket nahi dekunga' post his retirement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : After seeking blessings at Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan, star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Virat and Anushka were captured by the paparazzi as they exited the airport. In no time, their visuals from the airport surfaced online, and surprisingly, paps bombarded Kohli with questions regarding his retirement from Test cricket.

"Kohli sir, aapne galat kiya. Aapne retirement kyu liya, abhi hum cricket nahi dekhenge (Kohli sir, you made a mistake. Why did you take retirement? We won't watch cricket now)," a cameraperson said.

The paparazzo also cheered for Kohli's IPL team RCB. "Wait karenge aapka, bas ab ODIs dekhenge (We'll wait for you to play in the ODIs). Is baar RCB jeetega (RCB will win IPL this time around)," he said. Virat then greeted them with a thumbs-up.

On Monday, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket.

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," Kohli wrote on Instagram.

"As I step away from this format, it's not easy but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," the post added.

From home dominance to overseas grit, Kohli's red-ball career was a masterclass in skill, determination, and consistency.In 123 Tests, Kohli compiled 9,230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, finishing as one of India's most prolific and influential Test cricketers.

In Indian conditions, Kohli played 55 Test matches and scored 4,336 runs, including 14 centuries and 13 half-centuries. His highest Test score also came at home, a commanding 254* against South Africa in Pune in 2019.

Whether it was spin-friendly turners or flat batting tracks, Kohli's control and hunger for big scores made him a giant in home Tests. Kohli's most frequent Test opponent was Australia. Across 30 matches, he amassed 2,232 runs, notching up nine centuries and five fifties.His highest score against the Aussies was 186.

In Australia, he featured in 18 matches, scoring 1,542 runs, including seven centuries and four fifties, a staggering record given the challenges of playing on bouncy, pace-friendly pitches.

His top score Down Under stands at 169, underlining his remarkable adaptability. Against England, Kohli played in 28 Tests, scoring 1,991 runs, five hundreds, and nine fifties. His personal best against them was 235, which came at the Wankhede in 2016 during a dominant home series.In England, he had struggled generally, but he compiled 1,096 runs in 17 matches, including two centuries and five half-centuries. His highest score on English soil was 149, a career-defining knock at Edgbaston that silenced his critics.

