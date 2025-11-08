Virat Karrna's 'Nagabandham' unit begins filming of 'Om Veera Naga' song on special Shivalaya set

Hyderabad, Nov 8 The unit of director Abhishek Nama’s eagerly awaited pan Indian film ‘Nagabandham’, featuring actors Virat Karn, Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon in the lead, is now in the process of shooting the 'Om Veera Naga' song on a specially erected Shivalaya set.

Sources close to the unit say that the devotional number that is being shot currently will be one of the highlights of the film.

The song, which is being filmed in a gloriously crafted Shiva temple set in the Ramanaidu Studios, will seek to infuse divine grandeur into the visuals, enhancing the spiritual ambience that's central to the film.

Sources point out that the set has been put up by talented art director Ashok Kumar and his team who have brought the stunning temple to life, ensuring that every frame reflects the awe-inspiring essence of Lord Shiva.

The song has been set to tune by the dynamic duo Abhe and Junaid Kumar, with lyrics by the gifted Sri Harsha. Well known Bollywood cinematographer Ganesh Acharya is choreographing this number.

The movie features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon as female leads, and Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and B.S. Avinash in supporting roles.

The movie explores the hidden secrets of India’s ancient Vishnu temples, specifically focusing on the sacred practice of Nagabandham. Inspired by recent treasure discoveries at temples like Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath, the story dives into the captivating mythology surrounding these divine locations and the enigmatic rituals designed to safeguard them. The film brings these age-old mysteries to life with a fresh, modern narrative.

Cinematography for the film is by Soundar Rajan S, while Abhe and Junaid Kumar provide the music. The film's dialogues have been written by Kalyan Chakravarthy, with Santosh Kamireddy handling the editing. Ashok Kumar contributes as the art director.

'Nagabandham' will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. ‘Nagabandham’, which is fast taking shape as an epic adventure, has the tagline "The Secret Treasure."

Abhishek Nama has penned both the story and screenplay of this film, which has been produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy.

-IANS

Mkr/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor