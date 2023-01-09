Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy a play-date with baby Vamika

Virat Kohli shared a picture-perfect photo with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and daughter Vamika today. In the photo, the adorable family was seen walking on a beach. The celebrity couple - with their backs to the camera - was pictured holding their baby daughter's hands.

The caption, in Punjabi, was as sweet as the shot itself - "Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan", which roughly translates to "God you blessed us so abundantly that I don't have any other desires. I just want to thank you". Anushka ka and Virat got married in Italy on December 11, 2017. They were blessed with a baby girl in January 2021.