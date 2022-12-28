Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma jet off to an undisclosed location for New Year celebrations

Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai international airport in the wee hours of Wednesday as the star couple jetted off for a family vacation ahead of the new year.Virat was in a white sweatshirt and black pants paired with a white cap and white shoes. He kept his hand around Anushka's shoulder as they took a few minutes to patiently pose for the paparazzi. Anushka was in a black highneck and denims paired with a woolen cap and held a white jacket in her hand. They also wore masks as they entered the airport.

Anushka recently wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming film Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. She posted several pictures from the sets on the final day of the shoot. Jhulan had also joined them on the last day. She captioned the pictures, "It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot! #ComingSoon #ChakdaXpressOnNetflix."Anushka started shooting for the film in June this year. Meanwhile, Virat has been rested for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. The former skipper has asked for a break from T20s to focus on ODIs and Tests.