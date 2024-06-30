Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20Is after India's T20 WC win, celebs feel like "win and loss"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: After Team India's historic win in the T20 World Cup, star India batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is. It was an emotional moment for not only his fans but also for B-Town celebrities. Kohli's announcement was a significant moment and several celebrities have reacted to it and talked about his contribution. Ranveer Singh in his Instagram story, talked about Virat Kohli and mentioned, "The King dropped the anchor.

What a way to cap an incredible career. "He also congratulated Team India on the historic win. He also mentioned other players including Akshar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. In his second Instagram story, Ranveer spoke about India's coach and former cricketer Rahul Dravid. "What a way to win. It was all but lost. And then...the fight back...What a befitting tribute to one of the greatest champions of Indian cricket. Rahul 'THE WALL' Dravid," his second Instagram story reads.

It was an emotional moment for Vivek Oberoi as well. He wrote in his post, "Total emotional atyachar right now! While I'm going crazy celebrating #TeamIndia 's win, the legendary @imVkohli just announced this was his last #T20 game for team India....feels like a win and a loss at the same time! Will miss our superhero in T20s" Arjun Rampal also reacted to Virat's retirement from T20I "Did Virat Kohli just retire from T20?," he wrote in his post. Varun Dhawan also got emotional and wrote , "What a team what performances @rohitsharma45 leading from the front in every game @virat.kohli the #goat playing his last T20 for India bringing so much joy to every Indian. Rahul Dravid was always one of my most favourite players and now to see him win a World Cup as a coach hits the spot. Bharat Mata ki JAI."

Many fans also reacted to his retirement, one of them wrote, "To Virat Kohli You are a true inspiration my man I love you as a player you are just so good leaving a fuckin great legacy in this format for India..You are truly a champion player..I don't have any words for your greatness Happy retirement King..#Kohli#T20WorldCupFinal" Another wrote, "Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their Retirement form T20 cricket. Thank you both of them for making proud India..Happy Retirement Rohit and King Kohli..END OF AN ERA" After passing the baton to the next generation and bringing an end to his illustrious T20I career, Virat Kohli admitted that he couldn't have dreamt of a better day than lifting the T20 World Cup trophy.

"Couldn't have dreamt of a better day than this. God is great and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it, jai hind," Kohli captioned his post on Instagram. After managing just 75 runs in the first seven innings of the competition, Virat stepped up when it mattered the most, scoring 76 in 59 balls, with six fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 128.81. Virat has ended the ongoing edition with 151 runs in eight innings at an average of 18.87 and a strike rate of 112.68, with one fifty. In 35 T20 World Cup matches, Virat has scored 1,292 runs at an average of 58.72 and a strike rate of 128.81, with 15 half-centuries. His best score is 89*. He is the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament.

In 125 T20I matches, Virat scored 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04. He scored a century and 38 fifties and a best score of 122*. He ends the format as the second-highest run-getter of all time. Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs. Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs. Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

