Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma along with kids visit spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, along with their two kids, were seen visiting renowned spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj at Vrindavan Dham.

A video of their visit has gone viral on social media, showing the couple seeking blessings from the spiritual guru and engaging in a conversation with him.

In the videos circulating on the internet, Anushka, while conversing with guru Premanand, says, "Last time we came, I had some questions in my mind. I thought I would ask something, but everyone sitting there had already asked similar things. It felt like I was speaking with you within our own heads. The next day, I would open Ekantik Vartalap (Premanand's sermons streamed online), and someone would be asking the same question."

She concluded by saying, "I would like to ask you to give us prem-bhakti (divine love)."

Anushka was seen carrying their younger child, Akaay.

While, the 'Sui Dhaaga' actress was speaking to the spiritual leader, Virat was seen holding their elder daughter, Vamika, and interacting with her.

This visit marks the second time the couple has visited Premanand Ji. Their first visit was in January 2023. The couple has also attended several kirtans together, including one in London and another in Mumbai last October.

Earlier in the day, Virat and Anushka were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their children. Virat was seen waving at the paparazzi before entering their car.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.

