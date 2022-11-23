Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma rent apartment in Mumbai's Juhu for Rs 2.76 lakh per month

One of the power couple of Bollywood, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli leave no chance to be in the news.Sometimes they get caught in paparazzi's camera and sometimes they are seen giving befitting reply to trolls. Meanwhile an important news related to this couple has come to light. With Virushka couple owning crores of wealth from Mumbai have rented a flat in Juhu. Interestingly they have rented an apartment for Rs 2.76 lakh per month.

According to a report by Zapkey.com the apartment is located on the fourth floor of the High Tide building and comes with a sea view near Juhu beach area. Not only this, the couple has also paid a deposit of 7.50 lakh. The flat is 1,650 square feet. But the flat is sea facing. The rent of the flat is high as the sea can be seen from the house itself. Another important point is that this flat belongs to former cricketer Samarjitsinh Gaekwad.