Virat Kohli chills by pool in Dharamshala post historic win against NewZealand

Dharamshala [Himachal Pradesh], October 23 : A day after wowing everyone with his stellar performance in a World Cup match against NewZealand in Dharamshala, star batter Virat Kohli treated his fans to his super-cool image.

In the sun-kissed image, Kohli can be seen chilling by the pool.

"A very pleasant morning in beautiful Dharamsala," he captioned the post.

As soon as Kohli dropped the picture, his fans in no time made it go viral on the internet.

Coming back to the match, Kohli scored 95 off 104 balls with eight fours and two sixes before Matt Henry accounted for his wicket.

India put New Zealand to bat first. Men in Blue was off to a good start, reducing Kiwis to 19/2 in powerplay.But a partnership of 159 runs between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) helped NZ come back in the game.However, India made a comeback in later stages, bundling out Kiwis for 273 runs in 50 overs.

Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was also fine with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each.In chase of 274, India started off well with a 71-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma (46 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (26 in 31 balls, with five fours).

India did lose Shreyas Iyer (33), KL Rahul (27) and Suryakumar Yadav, but Virat Kohli (95* in 104 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (39* in 44 balls, three fours and a six) guided India to a four-wicket win with two overs to spare.

Interestingly, Kohli became the first Indian batter to complete 3,000 runs across all ICC white-ball tournaments on Sunday, comprising of 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

