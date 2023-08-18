Virat Kohli chills with Anushka Sharma in Barbados, shares pic

Bridgetown [Barbados], August 18 : Team India star player Virat Kohli made Friday super special for his fans as he shared an adorable click with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma on Instagram.

The picture sees Virat and Anushka cutely posing in front of a cafe in Barbados, Caribbean

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwEbWBGo-PW/?hl=en

"Must visit in Barbados @cafealamer18 some of the best food we ever ate," Virat captioned the post.

In the snap, Anushka us seen donning a long blue shirt with white slip-ons and matching sunglasses. Virat, on the other hand, wore a blue T-shirt and printed white shorts, which he paired with white slip-ons and a green cap.

The couple's million-dollar smile won fans' hearts.

Reacting to the pic, a fan commented, "The best couple in town."

"King and Queen," another one wrote.

The two married in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for a few years. They were blessed with daughter Vamika in January 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat’s great form serves as a sign of good things to come for Men in Blue, who, along with Virat, will look to go all out against their opponents during the Asia Cup from August 30 onwards in Pakistan-Sri Lanka and then the coveted ICC Cricket World Cup at home from October 5 onwards.

Speaking of Anushka, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

