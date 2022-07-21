Virat Kohli gives a glimpse of his phone gallery featuring Anushka, Vamika's moments

Cricketer Virat Kohli, who usually likes to keep his personal life private, surprised fans by giving them a glimpse of his phone gallery.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli, on Thursday, shared a reel featuring throwback memories with wife Anushka Sharma. It also included a glimpse of their daughter Vamika.

In one of the clips, Anushka is seen feeding stray dogs, while in another she and Kohli are seen playing with their pet dog. However, the highlight of the reel was a brief glimpse of Kohli fondly looking at his daughter Vamika who was in a stroller.

"Recap reel," Kohli

Virat's post has garnered several likes and comments.

"So adorable," a social media user commented.

"How cute," another one wrote.

After dating for almost four years, Kohli and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in an intimate wedding in Italy. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple announced on social media that they were expecting their first child, which later became the most liked tweet in 2020. In January 2022, the couple was blessed with a baby girl.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently shooting for her upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' where she will be seen portraying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will stream directly on Netflix. She was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was released in 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor