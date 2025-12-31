Virat Kohli marks New Year celebrations with "light of his life" Anushka Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 : Star cricketer Virat Kohli rarely shares posts on social media, but whenever he does, they quickly send fans into a frenzy. His latest post features the "light of his life", his wife Anushka Sharma, and as expected, it went viral shortly.

He uploaded a beautiful picture with Anushka, writing, "Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life, @anushkasharma."

The snap captures Virat and Anushka sharing warm smiles, with their faces playfully painted. Kohli has half of his face painted with a Spider-Man design, while a beautiful butterfly is painted around Anushka's eye.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat recently scored 208 runs in two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far at an average of 104.00 and a strike rate of 128, including a 101-ball 131 against Andhra Pradesh and a brisk 77 in 61 balls against Gujarat.

Virat's return to VHT after 15 years has also witnessed him complete a couple of milestones, reaching the 1,000-run mark in the tournament's history and also becoming the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and the fastest batter to reach the 16,000-run landmark in List A cricket.

Virat's return to the 50-over format, which started on a poor note with two successive ducks against Australia in November, now looks like a triumphant one. Starting from that unbeaten 74* in the Sydney ODI, Virat has blasted 584 runs at an average of 146.00 in six innings for India/Delhi, scoring three centuries and three fifties. All eyes are on the 'King' to wear the ODI colours when India kickstarts a three-match ODI series against New Zealand from January 11.

