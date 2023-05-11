Virat Kohli teases paps after Anushka Sharma called as 'Sir': Virat Ma'am bhi bol de

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma hosted a special dinner for Royal Challengers Bangalore players and support staff at his restaurant in Mumbai on Wednesday. The gracious hosts looked absolutely gorgeous as they always do. Anushka teamed up a sleeveless striped white shirt with white pants, while Virat opted for a printed shirt.

While the couple was posing for the paps outside the restaurant, a paparazzo mistakenly called Anushka as 'Sir'. The former Indian captain did not let this opportunity go in vain without poking some fun. He said to the paps, "Virat ma'am bhi bol de ek baar." (Please tell Virat 'Ma'am' once!) The couple and the paps burst into laughter. Several videos of the incident went viral.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at One8 Commune Restaurant in Juhu. A guy by mistake says Anushka sir. Virat - "speak Virat ma'am also". pic.twitter.com/Efi0N9suyL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 10, 2023

Kohli is currently engaged with his IPL schedule as he plays for the popular franchise 'Royal Challengers Bangalore'.

The 'Rab ne bana di Jodi' actor, on the other hand, will be seen in her brother Karnesh Sharma's produced film 'Chakda Xpress'.

In between the matches, Virat and Anushka have been exuding couple goals, sometime in Bengaluru and sometime in Delhi.

A few days back, Virat shared a beautiful frame with his wife.

In the picture, Virat can be seen in a black shirt folded to the elbow to bring a proper Delhi-wala-ladka vibe with a classic watch in his hand that goes around Anushka's waist, dressed in a beautiful orange-coloured dress. As she poses for the camera, Anushka looked gorgeous with open hair and a wide smile. Virat captioned the picture with two hearts with an infinity sign in between.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor