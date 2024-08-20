Virender Sehwag on 'Brands of Tomorrow': 'Indian founders are reshaping their narrative'

Mumbai, Aug 20 Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who was one of the investors in the brand featured in the docuseries 'Brands of Tomorrow' has opened up on the season two of the show, saying it's exciting to see Indian founders reshaping their narrative.

Produced by Advaita Innovation Labs (AIL-India) the series redefines traditional storytelling by illuminating the vision and ventures of pioneering businesses.

Talking about the same, Sehwag stated: "It's exciting to see how Indian founders are reshaping their narrative."

The new season promises to revolutionise the business and enterprise narrative landscape, blending cinematic excellence with compelling storytelling to showcase the dynamic fusion of innovation, purpose, and profitability that defines contemporary Indian entrepreneurship.

Suchayan Mandal, Founder of Brands of Tomorrow, said in a statement: "When we launched 'Brands of Tomorrow' last year, we faced significant challenges convincing others of the importance of long-form content for founders. However, the overwhelming response we now see-- evident in our overflowing inboxes and the strong turnout at our founder meetups-- underscores the vital role of showcasing founders' success stories in a cinematic narrative."

"Brands of Tomorrow is not just about data; it's about humanising the stories of founders and inspiring India to believe in the power of entrepreneurial dreams. In season two we've elevated our selection criteria compared to the previous season. We've curated this new season with 14 episodes, each featuring a brand narrating its journey of triumphs and trials," added Mandal.

Sayantani Chakrabarty, Designer of the show commented: "We are redefining how the stories of Indian founders are told. At a time when founders are emerging as India's newest icons, various platforms-- ranging from funding-focused reality shows to podcasts and social media videos-- are striving to capture and share their inspiring journeys."

The inaugural season featured the inspiring stories of visionary startups such as Power Gummies, Nasher Miles, Chowman, Regrip, Zoff Spices, and Freakins.

It is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

