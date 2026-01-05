Vishaad Trailer Out: A Multi-Layered Psychological Short Film Set to Premiere on 16 January 2026

The trailer for the upcoming Hindi short film Vishaad has officially dropped, immediately capturing attention for its layered storytelling and cinematic contrast. Spanning 1 minute 26 seconds, the trailer opens with a poignant moment—an elderly man switching on his old radio, filling the silence with a popular Bengali song. The sequence blends nostalgia with an undercurrent of unease, setting the emotional tone for what follows.

The calm is disrupted as a police inspector arrives at the home of Dr. (Ashish Vidyarthi). When the inspector seeks entry to investigate, the doctor refuses, triggering a heated confrontation. The officer warns that obstructing the investigation could lead to the doctor’s arrest. The tension peaks in a charged exchange, hinting at a deeper secret concealed inside the house.

Alongside the central conflict, the trailer introduces another emotional rupture—a couple entangled in a fierce argument leading to divorce. Meanwhile, a mysterious child appears fleetingly through the frames, intensifying the intrigue and emotional ambiguity. Reflecting on the story’s emotional weight, Ashish Vidyarthi shared,

“Vishaad is not just a film, it’s a feeling—raw, layered, and reflective. The trailer gives you a glimpse, but the silence between the scenes holds the real story.”

Co-star Rajeshwar, who plays the police inspector, added, “The beauty of Vishaad lies in its unpredictability. My character isn’t just questioning the doctor, he is questioning the truth itself. The audience should be ready for a story that argues back at you.”The film brings together a compelling cast including Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajeshwar, and Ketaki Narayan, each anchoring the psychological and emotional core of the narrative.

Vishaad is produced by Nilaanjan Reeta Datta under Finchbill Motion Pictures Private Limited (Finchbill Motion Pictures Pvt. Ltd.). The film is co-directed by Navnita Sen and Nilaanjan Reeta Datta, with a screenplay crafted by Navnita Sen. The atmospheric music score, composed by Ashu Chakraborty, lends the trailer a poetic yet unsettling rhythm that elevates its psychological texture.