Vishal Bhardwaj's mystery thriller 'Charlie Chopra' trailer, release date out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : National Award-winning director Vishal Bhardwaj is set to come up with the much-awaited web series ‘Charlie Chopra.’

The series will begin streaming on Sony Live from September 27.

Vishal took to Instagram to unveil the trailer of the series. Sharing the video he wrote, “A rich man dead, a town full of suspects, narratives filled with lies and an innocent convict.​ How will Charlie navigate through the mystery, when every face hides a secret.​”

He added, “Watch the King of Adaptation, National Award Honoree Vishal Bhardwaj bring alive a story from the Queen of Whodunnit Agatha Christie.​ ‘Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley’, directed by @vishalrbhardwaj in association with #TuskTaleFilms.”

The trailer video starts with Jimmy who plays Vivaan Shah visiting his uncle Brigadier Meherbaan Rawat's home. He wins the game and strikes checkmate as they sit down for a game of chess.

After that, the armyman is killed and Jimmy is on the run as the most suspect for the murder.

Set in the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh, the series will follow the journey of Charlie Chopra and her quest to uncover a deep mystery.

In the series veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah will share screen space with his talented family for the first time.

He will feature alongside his wife, Ratna Pathak Shah, and their two sons, Vivaan Shah and Imaad Shah in the Sony LIV original series.

Notably, besides the formidable Shah family, the star-studded cast also boasts some of the finest talents from the industry, including Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam.

The series is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures along with Priti Shahani’s Tusk Tale Films and in association with Agatha Christie Limited. Along with Bhardwaj, the show is co-written by Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan.

Vishal Bhardwaj, Director and Producer of Vishal Bhardwaj Films earlier stated, "I grew up devouring all Agatha Christie mysterious tales. Her plots, characters and setting remain unparalleled in the genre and continue to excite storytellers even today. It has been an incredible journey collaborating with James Prichard, great-grandson of Agatha Christie, who always brought unique perspectives to our team. Sony LIV and Priti Shahani have been the perfect partners for me to adapt to this thrilling and mysterious world."

