Vishal heaves sigh of relief as Madha Gaja Raja releases; Thanks God, audience for good response

Chennai, Jan 13 Actor Vishal, who has been through a rough patch in the last few days battling viral fever along with false rumours on his health being floated on social media, has now reason to heave a sigh of relief. His film, Madha Gaja Raja, which released on Sunday after a delay of over 12 years, has been getting a good response from audiences.

The news couldn’t have come at a better time for Vishal, who expressed his gratitude to God and to the public.

Taking to his X timeline, Vishal posted a video clip of a theatre full of audience cheering for him and wrote, “My, oh, my, Thank you God both above and below (audience). Finally. #MadhaGajaRaja has made it to the theatres and has lived up to the expectations. What a response, can’t ask for more.

“Humungous response all over. Seeing a theatre full of crowd is what makes an actor work more harder. Thank you my lovely audience and fans. Seeing family crowds coming to theatre is such a positive sign. Thank u Sundar sir! waited every year for this moment. Chozha parambarayil iñnoru MLA. A movie releasing after 12 years and getting such response is nothing but a miracle. God bless.”

On Saturday, Vishal surprised mediapersons by making a sudden entry during the intermission of a special show of the film, screened exclusively for the media.

Speaking then, he said that he was fine and back on track, even as he debunked rumours on his health condition that were doing the rounds on social media.

The star actor and producer expressed gratitude to the media for their support.

"I am truly indebted to you for your love,” he told mediapersons and added, “I did not expect this kind of love. After I left the event (the Madha Gaja Raja press meet) , many of you had messaged and called. There were enquiries if I had become well. I have survived for 20 years because of your love. I am fine and back on track.”

Trashing rumours that had been spread on social media stating that he had been admitted to Apollo, Vishal said, “ I only received treatment at Kauvery hospital. I was never admitted to any hospital. As I said in my film ‘Mark Antony’, 'You thought I would fall? I won't'. That is what I want to recall now. As for me, my self-confidence and my dad's self-confidence is my strength. Together, both these strengths enable me to overcome any hurdles. Why I am saying this now is because there were people saying that I won't turn up for shooting for three months or six months. I am fine and back on track.”

