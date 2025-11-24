Vishal Jethwa Honoured with Snow Leopard Award for Best Actor at the Asian World Film Festival for Homebound

Actor Vishal Jethwa has added another prestigious milestone to his journey as he bags the highly coveted Snow Leopard Award for Best Actor at the esteemed Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) for his powerful performance in Homebound. The festival, known for celebrating outstanding cinematic talent from across Asia and the world, features a distinguished lineup of global artists making Vishal’s win even more significant on the international stage.

Homebound, a deeply moving exploration of resilience and fragile family bonds, has been receiving acclaim at multiple international screenings. Vishal’s emotionally charged performance has been hailed as one of his finest, cementing his place as one of the most promising young actors representing Indian cinema globally.

Sharing his gratitude, Vishal said, “Dreams do come true when you refuse to give up. Receiving the Snow Leopard Best Actor Award is a surreal moment. As actors we may be the face, but the entire cast and crew of Homebound deserve this honour. It’s my first Best Actor and first international award truly special. Thank you so much… bohot bohot dhanyawad. Jai Hind.”

He further added in his statement, “Homebound gave me a global platform to tell a story that is both personal and universal. To be recognised among such remarkable international talent at AWFF is incredibly humbling. This win reminds me that honest storytelling always finds its way to people’s hearts.” With this win, Vishal Jethwa continues his rise as one of India’s strongest new-generation performers.