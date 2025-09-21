Vishal Jethwa Overwhelmed as Homebound becomes India’s Official Entry for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards

Acclaimed young actor Vishal Jethwa is on cloud nine as his film Homebound has been officially selected as India’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. Known for his powerful performances and versatility, Jethwa describes this milestone as nothing short of surreal.

Sharing his emotions on the historic moment, Vishal Jethwa said “This moment feels absolutely surreal it’s the kind of news every actor dreams of hearing one day. To know that Homebound is representing India on the world’s biggest cinematic stage is beyond anything I imagined when I began my journey in films. I’m incredibly thankful to Neeraj Sir for not only believing in me but for entrusting me with a role that challenged me as an artist and transformed me as a person. Working with Ishaan and Janhvi was equally special they were more than just co-actors; they were supportive collaborators who made every scene richer with their energy and generosity."

Vishal further adds, "This recognition isn’t just a milestone for me personally it’s a testament to the entire team’s hard work, passion, and the power of Indian storytelling. I feel proud to be a part of a film that carries a piece of our culture and heart to an international audience. To be standing alongside such incredible talent and representing my country on a global platform is truly humbling, and I’m filled with gratitude and excitement for what lies ahead.”

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound has already received critical acclaim on the international festival circuit for its poignant storytelling and gripping performances. Homebound follows the journey of two childhood friends in a North Indian village, striving to land a police job. However, as they edge closer to their dream, desperation and personal conflict begin to test the strength of their bond.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Homebound will now embark on its Oscar campaign journey, aiming to bring India closer to another historic win at the Academy Awards. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, the film is set to release in theatres on September 26.