Vishal Mishra excited about his upcoming pan-India tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : Singer Vishal Mishra, best known for crooning soulful tracks such as 'Kaise Hua' and 'pehle Bhi Main', is all set to embark on a pan-India tour.

An initiative by Laqshya Media Group, the first leg of the Pagalpan Tour will kick off this year on November 22 in Gurugram (Delhi NCR), with subsequent performances scheduled in Pune on November 29 and Hyderabad on December 20, read a press note.

The excitement will continue into 2026 with concerts in Ahmedabad on January 10, Bengaluru on January 17, Kolkata on February 21 and Mumbai on February 28. Additional cities will be announced in due course for the second leg of the tour.

Excited about his upcoming gigs, Vishal said, "Pagalpan came from a very real place a space filled with questions, emotions and the need to understand what we all quietly go through. After months away from performing, this tour feels like meeting my people again those who've been part of my journey, even from a distance. This album brings together many artists and cultures, but at its heart, it's about something simple and universal. I've realised that no matter where we come from, the feelings of loneliness, the search for companionship, and the longing to be understood are the same everywhere."

He added, "The fifteen songs in Pagalpan are fifteen stages of hope each one a step towards healing, for me and hopefully for everyone who listens. Pagalpan isn't madness to me it's honesty. It's about feeling deeply, staying human, and finding beauty even when everything feels chaotic."

Tickets will be available exclusively on District by Zomato.

