Vishal Mishra shares how Anirudh Ravichander came on board for ‘BMCM’

Mumbai, March 7 Music composer-singer Vishal Mishra, who delivered a chartbuster with ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ last year is gearing up for the release of his upcoming mass entertainer film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

The composer shared how fellow composer-singer Aniruddh Ravichander, who composed the OST for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’, came on board for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

Aniruddh has sung the title track of the movie which features Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and action star Tiger Shroff in the lead.

Vishal Mishra said: “Actually, it didn't take a lot of convincing. Anirudh is a very sensitive musician, and he's someone who is doing exceptionally well. When I dubbed ‘Rathamarey’ for him in ‘Jailer’, there was an instant connection.”

He further mentioned: “That's how I approached him for this song. I told him that they wanted him to be a part of it, and I would love him to be a part of it. He agreed, saying, ‘Yeah, let's do it’, and we completed it in two days. He sounds magical, I feel.”

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F & Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles.

The film has booked a release in April this year on the occasion of Eid.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor