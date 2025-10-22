Vishal Mishra's 'Qubool' song from Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Haq' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : The makers of Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Haq' unveiled the film's song 'Qubool' on Wednesday.

Vishal Mishra has composed it, while Armaan Khan lent his vocals to the soulful track.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZjTVt0ilxw

'Qubool' is a stirring expression of love that speaks through silence, glances, and longing.

In a press note, Emraan Hashmi shared, "There's a certain magic when music becomes the soul of a film, and Qubool does exactly that. Vishal has crafted a melody that feels alive with emotion, and it beautifully carries the heart of our story."

Yami Gautam added, "Qubool is that rare song that lives in the quiet spaces in glances, unsaid words, and aching silences. It mirrors my character's deepest emotions her vulnerability, strength, and longing. Performing to it was not just about expressing love, but about embodying a silent storm within"

Composer Vishal Mishra said, "The music of Haq is built on emotion & the power of Indian melodies and raagas. Qubool is an expression of love woven in indianness and modern expression. I wanted the song to sound pure, intimate yet cinematic, to echo what the characters feel without saying too much."

Produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, Haq, directed by Suparn Verma, is set to release in cinemas on November 7.

The film focuses on the famous Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor