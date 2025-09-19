Vishal Pandey Health Update: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Star Suffers Injury During Shoot, Undergoes Two Surgeries

Social media star Vishal Pandey , who was last seen in controversial reality show Bigg Boss's OTT version in currently hospitalised as he is recovering from surgeries after fatal accident. According to reports actor-influencer went through major accident while shooting when he accidentally cut his nerves with glass and had to undergo two surgeries.

While revealing shocking details about the incident he shared a photo from hospital and wrote a post. On Thursday September 18, Vishal said, "Accidents have a way of shaking you up. While shooting, I accidentally cut my nerves with glass, something I never imagined could happen while doing the one thing I love the most: acting. Two operations later, I’m here, paused, forced to put everything on hold. For someone chasing his dream physique (nazar is real), his dream career, this feels like one of the darkest days."

Vishal credited his recovery to the support and prayers of his family, friends, and fans, calling it a blessing. Despite a setback during Bigg Boss OTT 3, where he was slapped by Armaan Malik for remarks about Malik's wife Kritika, Vishal remains positive.

He asserts that this incident will not define him but instead fuel his comeback: "Once I’m back to full strength, nothing and no one will be able to stop me... this little setback won’t define me; it’ll fuel me. Like they say, the sun always rises again. And so will I." Armaan was nominated for the entire season as punishment, a decision some viewers deemed unfair, calling for his removal from the show.