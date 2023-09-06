Vishal, SJ Suryah, Adhik Ravichandran, grace trailer launch of 'Mark Anotony’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Actors Vishal Krishna Reddy, Adhik Ravichandran and Director SJ Suryah attended the trailer launch of their upcoming action film ‘Mark Antony’ in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sharing his excitement for the movie Vishal told ANI, “The South Indian film called Mark Anthony is already creating a big buzz. We have launched the Hindi trailer and are looking forward to releasing the movie on September 15th in other South Indian languages and the dubbed version will be released on September 22 in the Hindi language.”

He added, “Mark Anthony is a science fiction and time travel film. It is a period film. It is interesting to see how it unfolds all the surprises. Even Surya sir is doing dual roles of father and son.”

Suryah said, “The film has a very challenging role because it includes dual roles and different timelines like 1995, 1965, and 1975. By changing the past we make changes in future too, so this is very challenging and interesting. Though it’s a dual role it feels like you are doing five roles.”

Adhik said, “I always want to change a few things in my past so we couldn't do that in real. So, I thought what If he gets a phone like this and you know changes that happened in past will reflect in future? That was the main idea of the movie then I brought into gangsters and all those things that will keep the audience entertained.”

Meanwhile, Vishal took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the poster of the movie. He wrote, “After the stupendous response for the #MarkAntonyTrailer in both Tamil & Telugu by one & all worldwide, I am speechless & completely indebted to the Love showered & so happy to welcome you all to the #WorldOfMarkAntony. This is what inspires not just me but the entire team to experiment on new genres confidently & the entire team is charged up for the release of South languages on Sep 15 & Hindi on Sep 22.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw1xmH9xVYr/?hl=en

He added, “Now leaving no stones unturned, we kick-started promotions in Mumbai yesterday and now it’s time to launch the #MarkAntonyHindiTrailer.”

Vishal plays both the father and the son in Mark Antony. Suneel, Selvaraghavan, Ritu, and other actors also appear in the movie.

