Vishal Vashishtha-starrer 'Hustlers' highlights hardship, failure in entrepreneurial journey

Mumbai, Jan 19 The makers of Vishal Vashishtha-starrer entrepreneurial drama 'Hustlers- Jugaad Ka Khel' on Friday unveiled the trailer of the series, which is inspired by true stories, and explores hardship, failure, passion, and winning.

Set against the backdrop of the start-up boom that Mumbai witnessed in 2010, the series chronicles the inspiring journey of Sanjay, a middle-class boy who conquers the start-up world with his entrepreneurial bent of mind and sheer determination.

The one minute 39 seconds trailer provides a glimpse inside Sanjay's (Vishal Vashishtha) fight against the system that’s laden with hurdles and it is ultimately his creative and non-conventional approach that helped him ascend the stairs of achievement.

Taking the audience on a roller-coaster ride, the trailer dives deeper into how he works to create his unique identity, elevating his career graph. The storyline highlights the significance of independency in today’s world while narrating the entrepreneurial journey of Sanjay.

Sharing his experience, Vishal said: "This script hits home in the current milieu of flourishing entrepreneurship. The narrative embodies the passion, ambition, and tenacity necessary for professional success. In my opinion, any prospective entrepreneur might identify with the show since every setback is transformed into an opportunity and every victory is a noteworthy accomplishment."

"It was, in my opinion, an incredible experience, and I sincerely hope that the audience will like and support Sanjay as he follows his passion," he added.

Samir Kochhar who plays a pivotal role in the series, shared: "Hustlers is the story of an individual who starts from the ground and works his way up chasing his dreams. The story not only motivates the young generation to stand against the odds but is also a lesson for everyone to believe in themselves and stay determined and optimistic."

Telling in details about his character Mihir, Samir added: "He is that ray of hope in Sanjay's life, that we all need at some point. He turns into his pillar of support, guiding his journey toward chasing his dreams. I hope the series becomes a source of inspiration for many and that viewers enjoy this captivating treat."

The show also features Maharshi Dave, Anurag Arora, and Anjali Barot in pivotal roles.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV, said: "Through Hustlers-Jugaad Ka Khel we look to diversify our content offering and offer a gritty, inspirational tale set in world of college, startups, entrepreneurship, and business that is relevant to today’s youth."

'Hustlers- Jugaad Ka Khel' will premiere on Amazon miniTV from January 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor