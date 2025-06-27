Vishnu Manchu: I’m drawn to narratives rooted in our culture

New Delhi, June 27 Actor Vishnu Manchu has said that he wants to make films that he’s committed to culturally rooted stories told in a global, entertaining way that leaves a lasting impression.

Talking about what kind of stories he wants to tell – more mainstream, more meaningful, or both, Vishnut told IANS: “Both. Commercial reach and meaningful intent aren’t mutually exclusive; Kannappa aims to prove that. I’m drawn to narratives rooted in our culture but framed for a global audience—stories that entertain first and linger after the credits.”

Asked if he enjoys watching his own performances and if he is his toughest critic, Vishnu agreed.

“I watch them once with the audience’s eyes to gauge impact, then again with a forensic lens—pausing, noting, and correcting. If I’m comfortable for too long, I’m not growing. So yes, I’m my toughest critic, and I’ve learned to welcome that discomfort.”

What does he turn to when life feels overwhelming—faith, fitness, family, or something else?

The actor said: “All three, in that order. I anchor the day with a short prayer, clear my head lifting weights, then decompress with my kids. Each pillar serves a different need—perspective, release, and joy.”

The actor latest release is the film “Kannappa”, a mythological action drama film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. It is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devotee of the god Shiva.

Supporting roles are played by Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo.

In South Indian traditions, Kannappa is a devotee of the Hindu god Shiva. His story is closely connected with the Srikalahasteeswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. He is a saint in the Saiva Siddhanta tradition.

Talking about Vishnu, he made his acting debut as a child artist in his father Mohan Babu's 1985 film Ragile Gundelu. He landed his first lead role in the film Vishnu in 2003 directed by Shaji Kailas.

