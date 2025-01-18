Vishnu Manchu on why Kannappa was shot in New Zealand: It is God’s last painting on earth

Chennai, Jan 18 Writer and actor Vishnu Manchu has now disclosed the reason for choosing New Zealand over places in India to shoot his upcoming historical magnum opus ‘Kannappa’, which is based on an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

At a press briefing on Saturday, the actor, who plays the lead in the magnum opus, which is being made on a lavish budget, was asked why the film, which tells the story of the ardent devotee Kannappa, was being shot in New Zealand instead of being made in India.

Responding to the question, Vishnu Manchu said, “I have been asked this question by everyone including actor and director Prabhu Deva, who has choreographed three songs in this film.

“I have read a lot about this character (Kannappa). This is a story that takes place between the second and the third centuries. How was India then? As human beings, we are very destructive. Although we pray to God, we don't respect God's creations. We never respect nature. We have polluted waters, cut forests and polluted the environment.

“When I wanted to make Kannappa, I wanted to take audiences back to that time period. So, when we began hunting for locations, we visited a number of places. In India, we scouted the north east. Then, in the US, we looked at the Redwood forests in California and in Minnesota. We visited London’s outskirts, Scotland and the place at which they shot ‘Vikings’ in Ireland. I went to Malaysia where they shot ‘Marco Polo’ and then went to Australia.

“Finally, a friend suggested New Zealand. So, I went to New Zealand in 2019. If there is a last painting of God, that is New Zealand. The water, the forests, the sky -- it is phenomenal. That is when I decided that this is where ‘Kannappa’ needs to be shot. So, when you watch the film, you will know that India too would have been like this in the second century. Whatever you see in the film, except for Kailasa, which is the abode of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, everything else is natural.”

The film, which is being directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, features some of the top stars of the Indian film industry including Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Preity Mukundhan, Akshay Kumar, Sarathkumar and Kajal Aggarwal. Cinematography is by US cinematographer Sheldon Chau and Siddharth.

