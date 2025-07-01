Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' allegedly under piracy attack, actor calls it "heartbreaking"

New Delhi [India], July 1 : Actor Vishnu Manchu is currently basking in the success of his recently released film 'Kannappa', which has received a positive reaction at the box office. However, the movie has now allegedly fallen victim to "piracy".

Taking to his X handle, Vishnu Manchu revealed that over 30,000 "illegal links" of the movie 'Kannappa' have already been taken down, calling the situation "heartbreaking".

Vishnu Manchu urged the viewers to support the "cinema" in the right way by not consuming pirated content. He wrote:

"Dear movie lovers, #Kannappa is under attack from piracy. Over 30,000 illegal links have already been taken down. This is heartbreaking. Piracy is theft plain and simple. We don't teach our children to steal. Watching pirated content is no different. Please don't encourage it. Support cinema the right way. Har Har Mahadev."

Prior to the film's release, the makers of Kannappa faced a roadblock when they claimed that the hard disk containing the movie's visuals had been allegedly stolen from the studio.

As per an Inspector at the Film Nagar police station, the unknown individuals allegedly entered the office and stole a hard disk containing VFX visuals of the Kannappa movie.

Kannappa boasts an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu and Kajal Aggarwal. It is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.

The movie has been produced by veteran actor Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu's father. A significant portion of the film was shot in New Zealand, with the team mounting the project on a grand scale.

At the centre of the film is a story of profound spiritual devotion: the legend of Kannappa, a fearless tribal hunter whose unshakable love for Lord Shiva propels him to perform one of the most selfless acts ever chronicled.

This timeless narrative of courage and surrender is adapted for the screen with high-octane visuals, thrilling moments, and soul-stirring emotion.

Vishnu Manchu, who plays the titular role, delivers what many are already calling a career-defining performance. His physicality, expressive power, and emotional range bring Kannappa to life with raw intensity and spiritual gravitas.

From battle sequences to heart-wrenching devotional scenes, Vishnu showcases an astonishing blend of action-hero dynamism and soulful sensitivity.

The movie was released in theatres worldwide on June 27.

