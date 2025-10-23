Vishnu Vishal's 'Aaryan' unit edits out lip lock scene from song on actress Maanasa Choudhary's request

Chennai, Oct 23 Actor Vishnu Vishal, who plays the lead in director Praveen K’s investigative thriller 'Aaryan', has now disclosed that the unit had edited out a lip-lock scene from a song in the film in response to a request made by actress Maanasa Choudhary, who plays a pivotal role in the film.

Participating in an event organised by the makers of the film, actor Vishnu Vishal, whose production house Vishnu Vishal Studioz is also producing the film, said, "We had kept a song in the film. It was a romantic number. We shot a scene for the song after which Maanasa went to the director and expressed concern about having such a scene. She told the director that she did not want that scene to be included in the song.

"When the director told me what she had told, I understood what she meant and I immediately told the director that we won't shoot anything like that and we would approach the song in a completely different manner."

Turning to actress Maanasa, the actor informed, "Also, in the final editing of the film, that (scene) has been chopped. I respect what you said and as an actor, I understand and appreciate that you voiced out (your thoughts) and we have taken action on it. The reason I am sharing this is because I always respect women and their whole approach towards cinema."

The film, which has already been cleared by the Censor Board for release, is scheduled to hit screens on October 31 this year.

Produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz in association with Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh, sources say 'Aaryan' will be a gripping thriller.

A trailer released by the makers recently shows Selvaraghavan to be a serial killer who likes to challenge the cops. He discloses the name of the victim he is to slaughter exactly one hour before the crime is to take place. The cops realise that this is just the beginning of his killing spree and spring into action. They assign the case to one of their best, Vishnu Vishal, credited with having solved a similar serial killing case in Kodaikanal. A deadly competition between the criminal and the cops begin...

Vishnu Vishal once again dons the role of a police officer in Aaryan. The film also stars Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath and Maanasa Choudhary in pivotal roles, while Sai Ronak, Tarak Ponnappa, Mala Parvathi, Avinash, and Abishek Joseph George join the ensemble.

Crafted as a unique investigative action thriller, the film is helmed by director Praveen K. Notably, Manu Anand, who directed FIR starring Vishnu Vishal, has contributed as the co-writer of this film.

The film went on floors with a pooja in September, 2022. At the time of the film going on floors, Vishnu Vishal had given out the reason as to why he considered this film special. He had then said, "My son now has my film in his name. This is going to be an unforgettable title for me."

Cinematography for the film is by Harish Kannan and music for the crime thriller has been scored by Sam CS. San Lokesh is the editor of this film, which has stunts by Stunt Silva.

