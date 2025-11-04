Vishnu Vishal's psycho thriller 'Aaryan' to be screened with new climax from Tuesday

Chennai, Nov 4 Actor Vishnu Vishal, who plays the lead in the now successfully running psycho thriller 'Aaryan', has disclosed that the film will be screened with a modified climax from Tuesday.

The new climax will bring down the duration of the film by around four to five minutes.

Participating in a Thanksgiving meet organised by the unit of the film to thank the media for the support they had extended in taking the film to the audiences, actor Vishnu Vishal, whose production house Vishal Film Factory is also producing the film, thanked the media for the encouragement they had given him.

"A film, featuring me as the solo hero, is coming to theatres after three years. The love that audiences have shown me in the opening week of my film's release has made it a super one for me. The kind of reception I have received in the last three days is amazing," said the actor.

Praising his film's director Praveen for being patient and for having tasted success, Vishnu Vishal said that they had come up with a unique script in 'Aaryan' which sought to break all the cliches of a thriller.

The actor said that he believed they had tasted almost 80 per cent success in their attempts to break the cliches. "Another 20 per cent, there has been a difference of opinion. We take that opinion in our stride," he said.

Stating that there was a major debate even amongst the members of the unit when they were working on the film on what the climax of the film must be, the actor admitted that the team had different options and it took the two months to arrive at a decision on whether they must justify Azhagar's (the antagonist's) actions in the film.

"We decided that the audience would prefer a particular ending and we decided to go with it. However, that is the only factor that has worked in the negative to a small extent. Now, we have addressed that too. From today, the original climax that we intended to have for this film will be screened. So, as I have always said, I take the feedback from the audience and the media seriously.From today, the 20 per cent disappointment that people have had with the climax will also not be there. Audiences will find this to be a new climax and will be more fair," Vishnu Vishal disclosed.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Vishnu Vishal said that they had got the new climax cleared by the Censor Board and that the change in climax would decrease the duration of the film by four to five minutes.

Produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz in association with Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh, and directed by Praveen K, 'Aaryan' has been helmed by director Praveen K. Notably, Manu Anand, who directed 'FIR' starring Vishnu Vishal, had contributed as the co-writer of this film. The film hit screens in Tamil Nadu on October 31, 2025. Its Telugu version is now scheduled to hit screens on November 7.

Vishnu Vishal once again dons the role of a police officer in 'Aaryan'. The film also stars Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath and Maanasa Choudhary in pivotal roles, while Sai Ronak, Tarak Ponnappa, Mala Parvathi, Avinash, and Abishek Joseph George join the ensemble.

