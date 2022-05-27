Vishwak Sen's recent hit 'AVAK' to stream on OTT from June 3
By IANS | Published: May 27, 2022 01:18 PM2022-05-27T13:18:09+5:302022-05-27T13:25:30+5:30
Hyderabad, May 27 With Vishwak Sen and Rukshar Dhillon as the lead pair, the movie 'Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna ...
Hyderabad, May 27 With Vishwak Sen and Rukshar Dhillon as the lead pair, the movie 'Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam' (better known by its acronym 'AVAK') had a good theatrical run, with the hero grabbing the attention of critics.
Now, the makers have announce that this feel-good movie will start streaming on the popular Telugu OTT platform, aha, from June 3.
Directed by Vidyasagar Chinta, 'Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam' is a family entertainer with a tinge of romance and dollops of highly enjoyable comedy.
Arjun Kumar Allam (Vishwak Sen), the 33-year-old boy next door, is the focus of the story. He and his family leave for a village named Ashokapuram, where he is to marry Madhavi (Rukshar Dhillon). Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, however, Arjun and his family are stranded in Ashokapuram.
Arjun and Madhavi's families decide to have a low-key wedding as a result of the situation. Madhavi, though, has other plans. She elopes with the man she loves. The film follows Arjun as he navigates the next set of challenges.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app