Vishwambhara Release Date Announced: Chiranjeevi’s Birthday Surprise for Fans; Teaser to Be Unveiled Today

As Megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday approaches on August 22nd, excitement is building among fans, especially with the anticipation surrounding the highly awaited socio-fantasy spectacle Vishwambhara. Directed by Vassishta and produced on a grand scale by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under UV Creations, the film promises to be a visual extravaganza. Ahead of the celebrations, Chiranjeevi released a special video message sharing exciting updates about the film, including a birthday surprise and the official theatrical release window.

Addressing fans, Chiranjeevi said, “Many people have been asking why Vishwambhara is taking time. The delay is a conscious and well-thought-out decision. The second half of the film relies heavily on VFX and graphics, and the team is committed to delivering the highest quality without compromise. This extra time is being spent to ensure we bring you a film that is rich in detail and leaves no room for criticism.

The story flows like a Chandamama tale, magical and engaging, especially for children and the child in every adult. Like all of you, I’m eagerly waiting for the release. But here’s something to enjoy in the meantime. UV Creations will unveil a special glimpse of Vishwambhara just ahead of my birthday, in a few more hours today at 6:06 PM. I’m confident it will impress you all.”

In a delightful reveal, Chiranjeevi also announced the film’s release timeline: “This film is made for the child in everyone, and what better season than summer to enjoy it? Vishwambhara will be released in the summer of 2026. That’s my promise. Watch it, enjoy it, and shower your blessings on us.”

The film recently wrapped its shoot, concluding with a high-octane mass dance number featuring Chiranjeevi and Mouni Roy. While the overall score is composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, the energetic dance track is by Bheems Ceciroleo.

The film also stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, with Ashika Ranganath and Kunal Kapoor playing pivotal roles. Cinematography is helmed by Chota K Naidu, and the fantastical world of Vishwambhara is being intricately designed by production designer AS Prakash.

