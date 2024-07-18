Vishwas Saraf says playing Shanky has 'made me more confident'

Mumbai, July 18 Actor Vishwas Saraf, who plays Shanky in the show 'Badall Pe Paon Hai', shared that portraying this character has boosted his confidence.

His character, Shanky, is the complete opposite of how he is in real life.

Talking about the same, he said: “Shanky is an extrovert, while on the other hand, I take my time to open up. Shanky is overly energetic, while I am calm and composed. Playing the role of Shanky has made me realise that I can pull off these kinds of roles pretty well; hence, it has made me more confident.”

Vishwas explained that while the characters he plays become a part of him, he prefers to be himself when the camera is off.

“All the characters I play become a part of me, and they always stay inside of me. Shanky always stays in my mind, even when the camera goes off. But yes, I like to be me when I’m not on the set,” Vishwas said.

The actor is also getting good feedback for his character.

“People have really started to like my onscreen friendship chemistry with Akash Ahuja, who is playing the male lead Rajat in our show. Our scenes give a tinge of humor, excitement, and a feeling of true friendship to the audience," he added.

Vishwas said: “It helps in building that onscreen friendship chemistry and makes the shoot even easier and fun for all.”

Talking about the pros and cons of being a TV actor, Vishwas concluded: “To be an actor is all I ever wanted, so there are apparently no cons. Speaking of pros, there are many. The best one is that an actor gets the chance to experience many different feelings on-screen on demand of the script,some such emotions and feelings are those that one might not get a chance to experience in reality.”

The show features Amandeep Sidhu in the lead and also stars Bhaweeka Chaudhary as Lavanya, Shefali Rana as Poonam Khanna, Raman Dhagga as Satish Arora, Swati Tarar as Charan, Aasim Khan as Cherry, Sooraj Thappar as Bishan, Mansi Sharma as Shilpa, Lokesh Batta as Gaurav, Gurnoor Sodhi as Minti, and Aman Sutdhar as Balwant, among others.

Produced by Sargun and Ravi under their banner Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited, the show airs on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor