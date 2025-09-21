Vismaya Mohanlal pens adorable post congratulating dad Mohanlal!

Chennai, Sep 21 Vismaya Mohanlal, the daughter of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal who will be making her acting debut through director Jude Anthany Joseph's upcoming film,'Thudakkam', later this year, has now penned an adorable congratulatory post to her dad Mohanlal for having been conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award.

Taking to her Instagram page, Vismaya, who is called Maya by her dad Mohanlal, wrote, "Congratulations Acha! We’re all so so proud of you for the incredible artist you are and for the incredible human you are. #dadasahebphalkeaward."

It may be recalled that Mohanlal had taken to his social media timelines to announce his daughter's first film in July this year. He had then said, "Dear Mayakutty, may your "Thudakkam" be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema.#Thudakkam. Written and Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Aashirvad Cinemas#VismayaMohanlal @antonyperumbavoor @aashirvadcine #JudeAnthanyJoseph."

Aashirvad Cinema, the production house producing the film, had taken to its X timeline to post a message to Vismaya, welcoming her to the world of cinema.

It wrote, "Aashirvad Cinemas takes immense pride and honour in introducing Ms. Vismaya Mohanlal in her silver screen debut. With hearts full of pride and eyes set on the horizon, we unveil a new voice, a fresh vision, and the dawn of a luminous new chapter. In a world woven with stories, a storyteller emerges, not from shadows, but from light. Welcome, #VismayaMohanlal."

Vismaya, who is known to be a writer and who has already published a book titled 'Grains of Stardust', will be looking to follow the footsteps of her brother Pranav Mohanlal, who has now established himself as a bankable actor in the Malayalam film industry.

Director and actor Jude Anthany Joseph is known for having directed several critically acclaimed superhits including 'Ohm Shanthi Oshaana' and '2018', which was also India's official entry to the Oscars in 2024.

