Vivaan Shah sheds lights on his 'Ikkis' role

Mumbai, Dec 20 Actor Vivaan Shah, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Ikkis’, has shared the insights into his role. The actor has said that he is the part of the final battle where Arun Khetarpal was martyred in action.

Vivaan’s presence in the trailer has sparked curiosity, with many viewers eager to know more about his role in the much-talked-about project.

Talking about the film. “It was such an immense honour to be a part of ‘Ikkis’. I loved the trailer! I was overjoyed to be featured in it. It was exhilarating”.

The actor also spoke about working with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, calling it a milestone moment in his career. “To play a role of this sort and work with the great Sriram Raghavan was a dream come true”, he added.

Opening up about his character, the actor revealed that he plays an Army officer for the first time in his career and added that his character serves as Arun’s tank commander. The actor said, “He is a part of the final battle and has a very interesting equation with Arun”.

Talking about what he hopes audiences take away from his performance, Vivaan expressed his excitement about presenting a new side of himself on screen.

He further mentioned, “I hope audiences will accept and appreciate me in this different avatar. It is a role unlike anything I have ever played before, and I do hope to surprise the audience with my performance”.

‘Ikkis’ is directed by Sriram Raghavan, and is based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, one of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardees, who was martyred during the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the age of 21.

The title directly refers to Khetarpal’s age at the time of his death. The lead role is played by Agastya Nanda, marking a significant departure from conventional debut choices, as the film prioritises realism over spectacle. Veteran actor Dharmendra appears in a key role, adding generational weight to the narrative.

