Vivaan Shah wishes his ‘Moliere’ Farah Khan with throwback ‘Happy New Year’ picture with SRK

Mumbai, Jan 9 As Farah Khan turned 61 on Friday, actor Vivaan Shah marked the moment with a warm throwback from her 2014 film Happy New Year and even tagged the filmmaker-choreographer as his “Bob Fosse” and “Moliere.”

Vivaan took to Instagram, where he shared a picture from the time he was shooting for “Happy New Year”. The picture featured him alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani and Sonu Sood.

“Happyy Happyy Happiest Birthdayyy @farahkhankunder Our Bob Fosse and our Molière as well! A visionary, a humorist, a satirist, a cinema scholar and one of the kindest, warmest, most awesome and entertaining human beings on planet earth! You’re a rockstar! Love you lotsss Ma’m,” Vivaan wrote.

Happy New Year is an action comedy film. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Jackie Shroff. The film was planned in 2005 but was shelved for unknown reasons and Farah Khan went on to make Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan.

In the film, Charlie assembles a team of non-dancers to take part in a dance competition at a hotel in Dubai in a quest to pull off a diamond heist. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences features the film's script in their library.

Talking Vivaan, who is the son of Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak, made his film debut with Saat Khoon Maaf in 2011.Thereafter, he signed a three-film deal with director Vishal Bhardwaj. He was recently seen in Ikkis directed by Sriram Raghavan.

It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia. It is based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra award, and centered around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War. The film's title is in reference to the age at which Arun Khetarpal attained martyrdom.

