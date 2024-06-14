Vivan Bathena enters legal drama series 'Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : Actor Vivan Bathena has joined Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi-starrer legal series 'Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani'.

Vivan stepped into the shoes of Ishaan Talvar, who has been described as a brilliant legal eagle known for winning the toughest cases with unmatched flair.

On what made him say yes to the show, Vivan said, "I typically avoid cameos, but when I was approached for Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, the show's reception with the audience and considering my relationship with the cast and creators, I couldn't resist. The storyline and Ishaan's character intrigued me. To capture the nuances of playing an alcoholic character required a specific kind of performance. As an actor, I feel each mediumtelevision, film, or OTTdemands a slightly different approach specifically for the type of audience they cater to. But I am really excited for the audience to witness my work and I hope they find it equally enjoyable. I've tried to keep the character real and relatable."

'Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani' streams on Sony LIV.

