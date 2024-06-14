Vivan Bhathena avoids cameos, but couldn't resist joining 'Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani'

Mumbai, June 14 Actor Vivan Bhathena, who has stepped into the role of Ishaan Talvar in the legal drama series 'Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani', shared that he typically avoids cameos but couldn't resist this show due to his relationship with the cast and creators.

Vivan's character, Ishaan Talvar, is a brilliant legal eagle known for winning the toughest cases with unmatched flair.

Speaking about his entry, Vivan, who is known for his work in 'Vaidehi' and 'Maayka', said: "I typically avoid cameos, but when I was approached for 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani', the show's reception with the audience and considering my relationship with the cast and creators, I couldn't resist. The storyline and Ishaan's character intrigued me."

"To capture the nuances of playing an alcoholic character required a specific kind of performance. As an actor, I feel each medium -- television, film, or OTT -- demands a slightly different approach, specifically for the type of audience they cater to. But I am really excited for the audience to witness my work and I hope they find it equally enjoyable. I've tried to keep the character real and relatable," added Vivan.

The show features Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, and Reem Sheikh in lead roles.

'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' is streaming on Sony LIV.

Vivan is also known for his work in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7', 'Chand Ke Paar Chalo', 'Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', 'Sanskaar Laxmi', and 'Bambai Meri Jaan'.

