Vivek Agnihotri believes Anupam Kher defines what it means to be a cinematic icon

Mumbai, Aug 28 Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri believes that Anupam Kher has defined what it means to be a cinematic icon through his portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi in his latest outing "The Bengal Files".

The director took to his Instagram account and dropped a BTS video of Kher from the sets of the political drama, where the veteran actor was heard saying: "It is very overwhelming to play Mahatma Gandhi. Every actor's dream is to play Gandhi. Certain principles of Gandhi ji were life-changing experiences. I find it overwhelming and I find it tough, very tough."

Prasing Kher's performance as Gandhi in his directorial, Agnihotri wrote on the photo-sharing app: "National Award–winning, Padma Shri & Padma Bhushan @anupampkher Saab, not just the finest in Indian cinema, but a true luminary of world cinema."

"In #TheBengalFiles, he plays Gandhi — a role that demands depth, truth, and absolute honesty.With wisdom, warmth, and unmatched discipline, Kher Saab defines what it means to be a cinematic icon. #TheBengalFiles| Releasing worldwide 5th September 2025," 'The Kashmir Files' maker wrote.

On Sunday, Kher gave a glimpse of his role as Gandhi in "The Bengal Files".

He took to IG and dropped a monochromatic video from the sets of the drama. The BTS video had the 70-year-old actor walking with his arms around the neck of Agnihotri and an assistant director.

“From the sets of @vivekagnihotri’s #TheBengalFiles! @pallavijoshiofficial #Gandhi #BehindTheScenes," he wrote in the caption.

Set against the blood-soaked backdrop of West Bengal’s violent political past, the film revolves around the Direct Action Day.

Apart from Kher, "The Bengal Files" also stars Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar in crucial roles, along with others.

Penned and helmed by Agnihotri, the movie has been jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha, "The Bengal Files" will be reaching the theatres on September 5.

