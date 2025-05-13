Vivek Agnihotri explains why terrorism in Kashmir never ends, calls Pakistan a ‘nursery of terror’

Mumbai, May 13 Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has shed light on the persistent issue of terrorism in Kashmir, stating that the problem cannot be solved by simply blaming Pakistan.

During his recent appearance on a podcast, Agnihotri agreed that Pakistan continues to serve as a breeding ground for terrorism but emphasized that the root of the crisis lies in the internal support system that enables these elements to operate freely within the country. According to him, the issue goes beyond cross-border interference. In the video shared on Instagram, the director pointed out that individuals within the region not only provide shelter to terrorists but also help them blend in, avoid detection, and escape after carrying out attacks.

Drawing parallels with the insurgency in Punjab during the 1980s, Vivek Agnihotri highlighted how terrorism there was brought under control only when the state machinery took strong and direct action at the grassroots level. He referenced the role of former Punjab Police chief KPS Gill, who personally led operations to eliminate militant networks by identifying and neutralizing those responsible for the violence.

In the video, he could be heard saying, “We blame Pakistan, but we don't talk about those people who give shelter to those people and they become a source of these attacks. They come, live, get together, then when they kill and do the work, they are hidden and cleverly mixed and taken out. Who does all this? The Pakistanis cannot do this.”

“Pakistan sends, Pakistan is a nursery of terror, I agree with this. But what is going on with us, it is necessary to raise a voice about it too. Now, if you don't say such a thing, then you can do anything, this problem will not end at all. What is said to be eradicated from the roots, it was eradicated from the roots when terrorism in Punjab, when the KPS Gill went home and caught the one who killed, then in Punjab, terrorism was eradicated. Until you sort that, it cannot be eradicated,” added Vivek Agnihotri.

