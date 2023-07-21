Vivek Agnihotri launches trailer of 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : On Friday, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri dropped the official trailer of his series 'The Kashmir Files Unreported'.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time

Embed Instagram Post Code Generator

As per a statement, 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' delves into the historical, ethnical, and geopolitical details encapsulating the events, mistakes, crimes and circumstances that led to the massacre and mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s.

Sharing more details about the series, Vivek, who directed 'The Kashmir Files' film in 2022, said, “The genocide of Kashmir is a blot not only on India but on humanity. It is considered to be the biggest hidden tragedy of modern times. It was very important for us to tell this story honestly. So far, all the movies, literature and in media, what has been reported is contemporary. After 32 years when we made The Kashmir Files based on 4 years of extensive research, it opened people’s eyes. But there were polarizing views on the film – some felt that the movie portrayed only 10 per cent of the reality and some felt that The Kashmir Files was a propaganda film."

He added, "Therefore, it was important for us to open all the research and interviews we did in its purest and rawest form for people to understand that the truth is difficult to handle. I can guarantee that ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ will shatter your heart but the intention is so that we learn from history, and we develop a temperament of zero tolerance for terrorism and we stand up for humanity and our own people."

Producer Pallavi Joshi also opened up about the series.

She said, “Our movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ was made after extensive research of 4 years. The deep pain and agony that the Kashmiri Pandit community went through when they shared it with us, it was very difficult for us to listen to their horror stories not just because we were so impacted by the grief and the pain they have gone through but also because we started feeling very small, realising that this story not made known to us by the government, administration, media and others. When we made The Kashmir Files, it was a 3-hour long film, yet it was only the tip of the iceberg. And when a section of the society started saying that this is untrue and a propaganda film, we realised that the truth in its true and naked form needs to come out in front of the people."

"So here we are presenting The Kashmir Files Unreported which shows you the extensive research we have gone through, and you can hear the stories of unimaginable horror and terror that these pundits have gone through, from the horses’ mouth. So, it’s a series that every Indian should watch for every Indian needs to know what Kashmir means to India and how it is an intrinsic part of our country and will continue to remain so," she further said.

'The Kashmir Files Unreported' will be out on ZEE5 soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor