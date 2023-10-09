Vivek Agnihotri meets with Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath, requests 'The Vaccine War' screening for students

Lucknow (UP) [India], October 9 : Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared details about his meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the promotion of the film 'The Vaccine War.'

"We had a great meeting with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. He said that science is the future. We even requested him to screen the movie for students in the state," Agnihotri told ANI.

In a recent interview with ANI, Agnihotri spoke about his film and said that there was a big gang of people who believed that India couldn't survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Amidst the Covid pandemic, there was a fight whether we will survive or not. There was a big gang of people who were trying to sell their own country. They were saying to bring foreign vaccine and they believed that India can't do this," said Agnihotri.

He added, "But in such a terrible situation some of our scientists risked their lives and believed that they can do it. They not only saved the lives of 130 crore people but also saved the lives of needy people by sending their vaccines to 101 countries. The person behind this was mostly our women scientists, our mothers."

He said that his film described how India became self-reliant on vaccines and became the 'pharmacy of the world'. "I have focused mostly on India's victory, how India is becoming a great nation, how India has become self-reliant and how India's science is ready to show direction to the world. More than that, I also wanted people to understand who your enemies are. If you want to know who are the enemies of India, who is trying to sell India, then now you will get the answer in the vaccine war."

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film stars Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles.

'The Vaccine War' narrates the tale of the triumph of scientists and 130 crore Indian citizens who fought the battle against COVID-19. It gave a glimpse of the activities of scientists involved with the BBV152 vaccine, also known as Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Virology.

