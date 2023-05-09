Vivek Agnihotri sends legal notice to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has announced that he has sent legal notice to Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of Bengal, with regards to her recent statements.Yesterday Mamata Banerjee said that 'The Kashmir Files' and my upcoming film which is based on the genocide in Bengal, are propaganda. She said that BJP funds me for the films I make. We have sent a legal notice to CM Mamata Banerjee against the statements she made”, Agnihotri told news agency ANI.“How I have been living for the past one year, only I can tell you.

Some politicians, journalists and so-called communal fact-checkers have made my life difficult. They are trying to silence me. Some communal fact checkers circulated my daughter's picture after lifting it from her Instagram profile, which is a shameless act”, he said.Released in 2022, ‘The Kashmir Files’ chronicling the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in 1990 had triggered controversy upon its release. Those criticising the film had termed it as one harbouring communal agenda.The legal notice comes a day after ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri said he was considering filing a defamation case against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she on Monday alleged that the film was made to humiliate one section of the society.