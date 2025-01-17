Vivek Dahiya has his ‘Joey’ moment

Mumbai, Jan 17 Television actor Vivek Dahiya channeled his inner Joey from the sitcom “Friends” after he saw a plateful of yumminess.

Vivek, who is married to actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a glimpse of sarson ka saag, roti, sabzi and onions.

He captioned the post: “How you doin?!”

"How you doin'" is easily Joey’s most famous quote from the iconic sitcom “Friends”, which ran from 1994 to 2004. Actor Matt LeBlanc played the affable character. It also stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the show revolves around six friends in their 20s and early 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.

The show ranked within the top ten of the final television season ratings; it ultimately reached the number-one spot in its eighth season. It was the fifth-most-watched series finale in television history and the most-watched television episode of the 2000s.

Vivek has been seen in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Qayamat Ki Raat. He emerged as winner of the reality series Nach Baliye 8 in 2017. He made his acting debut in 2013 with Yeh Hai Aashiqui, which showed the dramatisations of the real life love stories created by Vikas Gupta.

He gained the spotlight with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which also featured Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Ruhanika Dhawan and Aditi Bhatia. The story was initially based on Manju Kapur's 2011 novel Custody, with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein continuing beyond Custody's story in later episodes.

He was last seen in “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11” hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani and judged by Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan and Malaika Arora. Manisha Rani and her professional partner Ashutosh Pawar were announced as the winners.

It was in 2016, when he married actress Divyanka Tripathi.

