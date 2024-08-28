Vivek Dahiya tries 'meetha makhan' in Europe; drops video with wife Divyanka

Mumbai, Aug 28 Actor Vivek Dahiya has shared yet another throwback video from his Europe vacation, giving a glimpse of himself trying 'meetha makhan'.

Vivek was on a Europe vacation recently with his wife and actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Vivek, who has 1.8 million followers, shared a video of a gelato shop.

In the snippet, we can hear Vivek saying, "Tohar gelato ki dukan aa gayi baa".

Divyanka is seen feeding a gelato to Vivek, and says, "Tasty to bahut hai. Haryanviyo ko to achi lagti hai cream."

The video ends with Vivek saying, "Sachi me meetha makhan hai ye."

For the unversed, the couple had earlier shared that they were robbed in Europe, and their essentials like-- passports, bank cards, and expensive goods, were taken.

The duo had later informed their fans through a social media post that they had received an 'emergency certificate' from the Indian embassy, which made their 'Ghar wapasi' possible.

The couple had enjoyed paragliding in Interlaken, Switzerland, and the local cuisines of Milano during their European vacation.

Vivek and Divyanka had tied the knot in July 2016 in Bhopal.

On the professional front, Vivek is known for portraying the role of Abhishek Singh in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

He has been a part of shows like 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera', 'Kavach', 'Qayamat Ki Raat'. The 39-year-old has participated in 'Box Cricket League 2', 'Nach Baliye 8', in which he emerged as the winner, 'Box Cricket League 3', and ' Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

Meanwhile, Divyanka participated in the 2004 reality show 'India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj'. She then played the lead role of Vidya in the 2006 show 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann'.

She has been a contestant in the shows like 'Khana Khazana', 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan', 'Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout', 'Comedy Circus', 'Nach Baliye 8', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

The actress last featured in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma. The show is streaming on Sony LIV.

