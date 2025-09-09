Vivek Oberoi calls for participation in Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0 on PM Narendra Modi's birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 : Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi calls for the participation of Indian citizens to donate blood on the Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0 in Ahmedabad on September 17, 2025.

The Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0 is organised by Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad (ABTYP) and the Ministry of Health in Ahmedabad, marking ABTYP Foundation Day and honouring Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's birthday this year.

While talking to ANI, Vivek Oberoi called the Prime Minister an "inspiration" for the nation's youth, signifying the organisation of Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0 on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday.

While talking to ANI, Vivek Oberoi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an inspiration for the youth of India. The ABTYP foundation day and the Prime Minister's Birthday fall on September 17. That's why we are organising a huge program in the Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad."

Vivek Oberoi, who played the titular character in the biographical drama 'PM Narendra Modi', said that the Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0 is the best way to honour PM Narendra Modi on his birthday.

"If on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday we could do some social service like blood donation, organ donation, registration or any other selfless or beautiful act, then I think it will be the best way to commemorate him," added Vivek Oberoi.

Earlier, actor Vivek Oberoi portrayed the role of PM Narendra Modi in the biographical drama film titled 'PM Narendra Modi'. It was directed by Omung Kumar and was co-written by the actor Vivek Oberoi.

The film's plot was loosely based on the life of Narendra Modi, the 14th Prime Minister of India. It was released in 2019.

Vivek Oberoi was last seen in the film 'Kesari Veer' alongside Suniel Shetty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor