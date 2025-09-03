Vivek Oberoi decides to spend his birthday 'away from the world, closer to myself'

Mumbai, Sep 3 Actor Vivek Oberoi, who turned a year older on Wednesday, decided to give his usual birthday revelry a miss and embark on a spiritual journey.

The 'Saathiya' actor took off to the Tiger's Nest - a sacred Vajrayana Himalayan Buddhist site in the cliffside of the upper Paro valley in Bhutan with his better half, Priyanka Alva Oberoi.

Sharing an adorable couple photo from the trek, Vivek wrote on his official Instagram handle, "Away from the world, closer to myself. This year, I stepped away from the usual birthday revelry to embark on a spiritual journey, offering my deepest gratitude to the universe for the abundance I’ve been blessed with. At Tiger’s Nest, after a long hike, renewed, refreshed, and ready for all that lies ahead."

Admiring the calmness of the valley, the 'Omkara' actor added, "I’m profoundly thankful for this pocket of stillness, walking up hills, dipping my feet in cold streams, and feeling the wind on my skin, gently washing away all that no longer serves me. Thank you to everyone who sent me love and best wishes. Cheers!"

On the professional front, Vivek will next be a part of the much-anticipated laughter ride, "Masti 4", alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani.

Wishing his co-star on his special day, Riteish dropped a candid pic featuring the birthday boy and Aftab.

“Happy Birthday My Mastikhor, Vivek Oberoi. Have a great day ahead filled with love, laughter and happiness," he captioned the post.

Resharing the same photo on his handle, Aftab wrote, “Happy happy birthday VO! To a blissful yet crazy year ahead."

Aside from these three, the latest instalment in the 'Masti' franchise will also have Elnaaz Norouzi and Ruhii Singh playing key roles, along with others.

The first instalment in the laughter ride, "Masti" reached the movie buffs back in 2004, followed by "Grand Masti" in 2013 and “Great Grand Masti” in 2016.

