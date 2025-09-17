Vivek Oberoi participates in blood donation drive in Ahmedabad on PM Modi's birthday

Mumbai, Sep 17 Actor Vivek Oberoi marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday by donating blood at the Raktadan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0 held in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad (ABTYP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the drive brought together 75 countries, 7,500 centres, and 75,000 first-time donors.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with Vivek, participated in the event, motivating donors and emphasizing the importance of blood and organ donation.

Speaking during the occasion, the 'Saathiya' actor said: "In 2014, 11 years ago, we set a genuine Guinness World Record. Today, our aim is to break our own record. On the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s 75th birthday, he stands as a great personality and an inspiration for all of us, especially for the youth of India. Therefore, today, in honor of this individual who has dedicated himself to the nation, we are donating blood as a small gift, dedicating it with inspiration drawn from him."

Shedding light on his involvement in ABTYP’s Mega Blood Donation Drive, Vivek added, “There isn't a better day to organize this mega blood donation than on the birthday of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji. His tireless efforts and selfless example inspire us all to contribute to a greater good. As Shri Narendra Modi ji has shown, true leadership lies in service, and blood donation is the ultimate act of kindness, a lifeline that can save countless lives. My heartfelt gratitude goes to the ABTYP for spearheading this global initiative, a crucial step toward transforming our blood banks into a vital service and bringing us closer to Prime Minister Modi ji's dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

Moved by the initiative, PM Modi penned a heartfelt letter that read: “For centuries, Seva or service has been the guiding principle of our society and culture. ‘Seva Paramo Dharmah’ has not just been an ideal, but a part of our daily lives. As India marches ahead confidently toward fulfilling the resolve of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the contribution of institutions such as Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad will be crucial to this endeavour.”

