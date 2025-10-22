Vivek Oberoi shares glimpses from Diwali celebrations with family and R Madhavan

Mumbai, Oct 22 Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, on Wednesday, gave a peek into his Diwali celebrations with his family and actor R. Madhavan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Masti actor shared a couple of photos and wrote, “The perfect formula: Prayers for the soul, people for the love, and parties for the memories. That’s how you do Diwali. May the glow of a thousand lamps banish every shadow, and may the festival of lights bring new hope, prosperity, and success into all your lives. Happy Diwali, my Insta fam! #Diwali #Diwali2025 #Family #Friends.”

The first image captures Vivek Oberoi performing puja with his wife, Priyanka Alva Oberoi. In the next, he is seen posing alongside R. Madhavan and his wife, Sarita Birje. Another photo features Vivek and Priyanka striking a pose with television actress Roshni Chopra, while a candid shot shows Vivek and Madhavan sharing a hearty laugh. The ‘Prince’ actor also shared several heartwarming moments with his family members, completing the festive celebration.

Vivek Oberoi hosted an intimate Diwali party at his home, attended by his family members and close friends from the industry.

On the work front, the actor has recently announced the release date of his upcoming comedy “Masti 4.” Sharing the poster, Vivek wrote, “The madness just got hotter! India’s No.1 naughtiest franchise is coming your way, trailer out soon! #Mastiii4 Releasing in cinemas on 21st November.”

On July 1, director Milap Zaveri revealed the UK schedule for “Masti 4” through a social media post. Sharing a nostalgic moment, he posted a throwback image from the original Masti shoot back in 2003 on his Instagram. “This pic was clicked 22 years ago in 2003 in Lonavala at the story sitting/Script session of #Masti when i was the writer of the film Now 21 years later I start the shoot of the UK schedule of #Mastiii4 as the director. Grateful for this opportunity and the journey till here. Huge responsibility on my shoulders to take this super successful and loved franchise ahead. Will do my best," Milap captioned the post.

