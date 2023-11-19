Vivek Oberoi shows his support for Team India, asks fans to pray for its "victory" in World Cup 2023 final

Ahmedabad [Gujarat], November 19 : Actor Vivek Oberoi is an ardent cricket fan. He can be seen cheering for Team India along with his son Vivaan in his recent video.

In the video, he along with his son is seen wearing a blue jersey and asking the cricket fans to watch the match with their "lucky charm". Both father and son showed their jerseys and Vivek said, "We will be shouting India India at the Narendra Modi Stadium. We are praying for Rohit's(Sharma) century. And it will be amazing to see everyone shouting Vande Mataram and India."

He asked everyone to pray for the victory of Team India.

He arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of the ICC World Cup final match with his son Vivaan.

During the media interaction, Vivek shared his excitement and said, "I just have two words, India, India. We will win, Bharat will win. Vivaan and I are very excited."

The actor said he wanted his son to enjoy the match to the fullest. Vivek is always seen accompanied by his son whether watching the match at home or stadium. Vivek earlier surprised his son Vivaan by making him meet former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani at IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad.

Taking to Instagram, Vivek posted a picture of himself, his son and Syed Kirmani.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Surprised my son by taking him to meet the 1983 cricket star @syedkirmaniofficial at IPL 2023's pre-match conversation. Turns out our pre-match predictions were right, at the end of it the heart always win."

Vivek married Priyanka Alva. The couple tied the knot on October 29, 2010, and are doting parents to a son and a daughter.

Coming to India's match, the 'Men in Blue will lock horns with Australia today in Ahmedabad.

This will be a 20-year-old repeat clash of the 2003 World Cup Final when the two cricket-enthusiast nations faced each other and India will be aiming to reverse the result of the last encounter, which India lost by 120 runs.

India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course of a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. Mohammed Shami's spell saw him clinch a seven-wicket haul to derail the Kiwis and seal India's trip to Ahmedabad.

In the second semifinal, South Africa made Australia sweat to reach the humble target of 213. The five-time champions slipped in their chase of the paltry target but recovered just in time to cross the finish line.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the five-time champions to the final against India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the list of celebrities who will perform ahead of the ODI World Cup final.

BCCI posted from its official handle on X, "It doesn't get any bigger than this The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final is filled with stellar performances and an experience of a lifetime."

According to the official release by the cricket board, the Surya Kiran acrobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will put up a dazzling air show before the match gets underway.

The airshow is scheduled to be staged between 1.30 pm and 1.50 pm.

During the 1st Innings drinks break Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi will perform at the grand event.

During the Innings break, the full house at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be treated to live performances by music composer Pritam, and singers Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh and Tushar Joshi.

A special laser and light show will be performed during the drinks break in the second innings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek will be seen in Rohit Shetty's debut web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Vivek and Sidharth Malhotra will be portraying the lead roles in the series, which will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

